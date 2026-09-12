NCR wage order granting P60 hike to take effect Sept. 26

DESPITE questions surrounding its issuance by the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB)-National Capital Region (NCR), Wage Order No. NCR-28 is set to take effect on September 26, 2026.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) confirmed the publication of Wage Order No. NCR-28.

“Effective September 26, 2026, minimum wage earners in the National Capital Region will receive a P60 daily wage increase,” DOLE said in a statement late Friday.

Under the new wage order, the minimum wage for non-agricultural workers will increase to P755 per day.

Meanwhile, the daily wage for workers in the agriculture sector, retail and service establishments with 15 or fewer workers, and manufacturing firms employing fewer than 10 workers will increase to P718.

DOLE called on employers in Metro Manila to strictly comply with the new wage rates once the order takes effect.

“Workers are assured that the Department will monitor its implementation,” DOLE said.

Under Wage Order No. NCR-27, the RTWPB-NCR granted an P85 minimum wage increase in Metro Manila to be implemented in two tranches. The first P60 tranche was supposed to take effect on July 25, while the remaining P25 increase was scheduled for Jan. 20, 2027.

The Pasig City Regional Trial Court Branch 152 subsequently granted a petition for a preliminary injunction against the implementation of Wage Order No. NCR-27.

Earlier this week, the RTWPB-NCR issued Wage Order No. NCR-28, with DOLE saying it aims to provide NCR workers with additional income while the legal issue surrounding Wage Order No. NCR-27 remains pending. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)