NCRPO denies extortion allegation

NATIONAL Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Director Major General Sidney Hernia vehemently denied allegations of extortion against him and 14 other NCRPO personnel in relation to the raid in the alleged “mother of all scam hubs” in Manila last week.
In a statement, Hernia described the allegations that he and his men accepted grease money as “absurd and unfounded.”
“I will not tolerate any wrongdoing within our ranks, and I firmly urge the accusers to substantiate their claims in the proper forum. The NCRPO fully welcomes any investigation into this matter, as it will provide a great opportunity to prove the regularity and legality of our actions,” he said.
Hernia expressed openness to any investigation related to the allegations.
“This is a chance for the truth to prevail, and I am confident that the investigation will reveal that all procedures followed were lawful and proper. The NCRPO remains steadfast in its mission to combat criminality and protect the public from fraudulent activities. We stand ready to clear our names and reinforce our dedication to integrity and service,” he added.
The NCRPO, together with the Philippine National Police Anti Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG), Securities and Exchange Commission, and Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation, raided the Quantum Solutions Inc. at the 23rd floor of Central Peak Towers in Manila on October 29, resulting in the apprehension of 69 foreign nationals allegedly engaged in scamming activities.
However, pending the filing of appropriate charges and the examination of computers, the apprehended foreign nationals were released and turned over to their respective embassies.
The PNP earlier expressed confidence in the legitimacy of the operation, which was armed by a search warrant and has received support from the local government of Manila.
Earlier, the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission tagged the raid as a “flawed operation” as they denied being a part of it. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)