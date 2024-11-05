NCRPO denies extortion allegation

NATIONAL Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Director Major General Sidney Hernia vehemently denied allegations of extortion against him and 14 other NCRPO personnel in relation to the raid in the alleged “mother of all scam hubs” in Manila last week.

In a statement, Hernia described the allegations that he and his men accepted grease money as “absurd and unfounded.”

“I will not tolerate any wrongdoing within our ranks, and I firmly urge the accusers to substantiate their claims in the proper forum. The NCRPO fully welcomes any investigation into this matter, as it will provide a great opportunity to prove the regularity and legality of our actions,” he said.

Hernia expressed openness to any investigation related to the allegations.

“This is a chance for the truth to prevail, and I am confident that the investigation will reveal that all procedures followed were lawful and proper. The NCRPO remains steadfast in its mission to combat criminality and protect the public from fraudulent activities. We stand ready to clear our names and reinforce our dedication to integrity and service,” he added.