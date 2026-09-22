NCRPO denies reports of two deaths during Martial Law anniversary rallies

THE National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, denied reports that two individuals died during protest actions in Metro Manila on Monday, September 21, marking the 54th anniversary of the declaration of Martial Law.

In a statement, the NCRPO said the rallies remained generally peaceful and orderly.

“There was a brief moment of tension, but the situation was quickly resolved through dialogue and the strict observance of maximum tolerance,” the NCRPO said.

NCRPO spokesperson Police Major Hazel Asilo clarified that two individuals were arrested for vandalism during the demonstrations in the Recto area of Manila on September 21.

The two were released a few hours later after being warned about their actions.

The NCRPO urged the public to verify information with authorities before sharing posts that may cause unnecessary alarm. It also reiterated its commitment to transparency.

NCRPO officer-in-charge Brig. Gen. Christopher Abrahano attributed the peaceful conduct of the assemblies to the preparations of Metro Manila police districts and the cooperation of protest organizers and participants.

Abrahano lauded police personnel for what he described as their exemplary exercise of maximum tolerance, professionalism and restraint, as well as their respect for human rights while ensuring the peaceful and orderly conduct of the various protest actions across Metro Manila.

“Their presence, coupled with the consistent application of maximum tolerance, helped ensure that public safety was maintained while respecting the rights of demonstrators,” Abrahano said.

“Your cooperation demonstrates that the right to peaceful assembly and the responsibility to preserve public safety can go hand in hand,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)