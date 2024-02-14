NCRPO dismisses 10 cops involved in Parañaque raid

THE National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) has ordered the dismissal from service of 10 police officers involved in the “highly irregular” raid in a condominium in Parañaque City in September 2023 against Chinese nationals.

In a statement, NCRPO Director Major General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the dismissed cops were former head of the Southern Police District (SPD)-District Special Operations Unit (DSOU) Police Lieutenant Colonel Jolet Guevara, who led the operations; Police Majors Jason Quijana and John Patrick Magsalos; Police Captain Sherwin Limbauan; Police Executive Master Sergeant Arsenio Valle; Police Staff Sergeants Mark Democrito, Danilo Desder, Roy Pioquinto and Christian Corpuz; and Police Corporal Rexes Claveria.

The 10 police officers were found guilty of various offenses, such as robbery, planting of evidence, abuse in the service of search warrant, violation of domicile, perjury, falsification of public documents, obstruction of justice and violation of police operational procedures and other directives.

Nartatez said the operating police personnel took “with intent to gain” the personal properties not subject of search warrant amounting to more that P27 million.

He said these were deliberately not included in the inventory of recovered evidence.

It was also found that the erring policemen “intentionally” planted two firearms and two magazines in the scene. The planted evidences appear as recovered evidence from a separate operation.

Nartatez said they also entered rooms that are not specified in the search warrant, unplugged and destroyed CCTVs, and the body worn cameras were also intentionally deactivated while the operation is ongoing.

The NCRPO top cop said seven police officers were demoted, while 17 were meted with months of suspension without pay due to their involvement in the operation.

He said Police Brigadier General Roderick Mariano, the former SPD chief, and Police Colonel Charlie Cabradilla, former SPD comptroller, will also be subjected to administrative disciplinary proceedings upon issuance of presidential clearance.

“To all the men and women of NCRPO, may this serve as a stern warning that any form of abuse and willful violations of law will be met with swift and severe consequences. Our message is clear, NCRPO and the PNP as a whole shall not condone any and all forms of abuse and criminal behavior of our men. We are exerting all efforts to weed out all erring personnel from our ranks through our invigorated internal cleansing program. Dedicate yourselves to public service and hold ourselves accountable to every action and decision you make especially in the performance of duty,” Nartatez said.

“The public can assure that we remain steadfast in our dedication to rebuilding trust and confidence through transparency, accountability, and unwavering commitment to public service. I encourage you to report any instances of misconduct, abuse or irregularity by our police officers and we assure you that appropriate actions will be taken,” he added.

The House committee on public order and safety launched an investigation on the operation upon the request of Antipolo City Second District Representative Romeo Acop.

Acop said he received reports of the unlawful arrest of four Chinese nationals by the police in the guise of a search warrant for illegal possession of firearms in Paranaque City on September 16, 2023, and that P2 million was allegedly requested from each of the arrested suspects to “settle” the case.

Acop said the four Chinese women, all related to the controversial Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations, were brought in a condominium unit and were detained for several hours without being informed of their alleged offense and Miranda rights. They were also deprived of contact with their legal representation.

It was revealed during the investigation that one of the planted firearms was actually owned by one of the drivers of the Chinese victims.

The driver who served as a witness during the inquiry said he surrendered his firearm to one of the involved policemen prior to the operation due to its expired license.

Mariano, Cabradilla, Guevarra, Quijana, Magsalos, Pioquinto, Democrito and Desder were all detained at the House of Representatives after the panel cited them in contempt for repeatedly lying during the probe. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)