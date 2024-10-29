NCRPO to public: Use ‘E-Gov Super App’ for crime reporting

THE National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) has urged the public to utilize the “E-Gov Super App” for crime reporting amid the move toward full digitalization, which aims to expedite police response time and boost public safety.

In a statement, newly installed NCRPO Acting Director Police Major General Sidney Hernia said the system is currently undergoing testing at various NCRPO district offices across Metro Manila.

He expressed confidence that the system, which encourages a paperless and fully digitalized reporting system for all police units, will be fully operational by the end of 2024.

“This system, which we aim to call the 'Anti-Crime Super App,' is designed to enable real-time crime reporting, significantly improving the speed and efficiency of police response,” said Hernia.

The app, downloadable for free, allows users to quickly report illegal activities by simply clicking the "report" button.

Users are then redirected to a menu of specific illegal activities they want to report, and the nearest patrolling officer will be notified in real-time, ensuring immediate response.

The app's infrastructure is managed by the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).

Another key component of this initiative is the Electronic-Daily PNP Personnel Accounting System (e-DPPAS), which is designed to foster professionalism and discipline among policemen.

The e-DPPAS will ensure efficient tracking of police personnel in the NCR, making the accounting process seamless and more accurate.

“By maximizing digital platforms, we can save valuable time. Instead of signing duty papers, a simple selfie while on duty will suffice,” Hernia said, stressing the importance of adopting a more efficient, technology-driven approach in law enforcement.

In an interview with reporters on Tuesday, October 29, PNP-Internal Affairs Service Inspector General Brigido Dulay said they are intensifying their audit and accounting of police personnel on the ground following the reported moonlighting of some PNP personnel.

Dulay announced that they recommended the dismissal from the service of 11 PNP personnel assigned in Zamboanga Police Station.

He said the 11 PNP personnel who are members of the Special Action Force (SAF) were found guilty of grave misconduct, grave dishonesty in the performance of duty and conduct unbecoming of a police officer.

In May, two of the officers were arrested after they were found engaged in a fist fight in a posh subdivision in Alabang.

It was then found that they were illegally providing security to a Chinese national despite being assigned to the Zamboanga police.

“Sila ay nagtatrabaho dapat doon sa kanilang unit doon sa Zamboanga. Dapat nandun sila at doon sila tumatanggap ng suweldo. Ang lumalabas ay nandito sila sa Maynila pero ayon sa papeles doon sa kanila ay nandun sila sa Zamboanga nung mga panahon na nandito sila at nagmomoonlighting sa Ayala Alabang. So yun ang mabigat na pagkakasala nila,” said Dulay.

(They should be working there in their unit in Zamboanga. They should be there and receive their salary there. What appears is that they are here in Manila but according to the papers they have, they were in Zamboanga when they were here and were moonlighting in Ayala Alabang. So that is their grave sin.)

“So marami ang ebidensya na nagpapatunay na meron pagkukuntsaba itong mga opisyal at tauhan doon sa SAF sa Zamboanga para palabasin na itong dalawa na tao na ito ay nandun sa Zamboanga na nagtatrabaho na ang totoo naman ay dito nahuhuli nagmomoonlighting sa Ayala Alabang,” he added.

(So there is a lot of evidence that proves that these SAF officers and personnel in Zamboanga have conspired to inform that these two people who were in Zamboanga working when the truth is that they were caught moonlighting in Ayala Alabang.)

Hernia underscored the importance of police visibility, announcing that all NCRPO personnel will now be required to wear their uniforms while commuting to and from work, aligning with United Nations standards.

“We should be wearing our uniforms with pride even outside of duty hours. This way, our policemen will still be considered on duty, especially since policing is a 24-hour task,” he said.

Hernia also emphasized that the NCRPO is committed to implementing innovative solutions to improve public safety and streamline police operations across Metro Manila. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)