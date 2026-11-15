NCRPO vows safety of Asean delegates even beyond summit venues

THE National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) has assured the security and safety of Asean delegates even beyond the summit venues as they are expected to also roam around Metro Manila to visit tourist destinations and cultural attractions.

In a statement, NCRPO Acting Regional Director Brigadier General Christopher Abrahano emphasized that police security coverage will remain responsive to the movements and activities of visiting delegates, including those who may wish to explore the capital, experience Filipino hospitality, and discover the country's rich culture and heritage during their stay.

He directed the five police districts to maintain close coordination with concerned establishments, tourism stakeholders, local government units, and security counterparts to ensure that appropriate security assistance and police response are readily available wherever delegates may visit.

“We want our guests to have a safe and memorable experience in the Philippines. Whether they wish to explore Metro Manila, visit tourist destinations, or discover our culture and heritage, they can count on the NCRPO to help ensure their safety. Our responsibility does not end at summit venues or official activities; it extends wherever their visit may take them,” Abrahano said.

“Our goal is for every delegate to leave the Philippines with positive memories -- not only of the Asean Summit, but also of the warmth of our people, the beauty of our destinations, and the richness of our culture. We want them to feel welcome, comfortable, and safe wherever their visit takes them,” he added.

Abrahano urged groups planning to hold protest actions during the country's hosting of the 49th Asean Summit to exercise their constitutional right to peaceful assembly responsibly by conducting their activities in designated freedom parks.

He said the police respect every Filipino's right to express their views, air grievances, and hold peaceful assemblies. However, this constitutional right must be exercised within the bounds of the law, with due consideration for public safety, the rights of other citizens, and the orderly conduct of activities surrounding this significant international gathering.

“Think of it this way: when we welcome guests into our homes, we do everything we can to make them feel safe, comfortable, and welcome. We show them our best -- not disorder and unnecessary confrontation. The same principle applies as we welcome the Asean community to our country. We want our visitors to see a peaceful, orderly, and hospitable Philippines,” Abrahano said.

“Let us not allow isolated acts of disorder to overshadow the efforts of our government and the Filipino people. The success of this summit is not only the government's responsibility; it is also a reflection of our collective pride and our country's image before the international community,” he added.

So far, the Prime Ministers of Australia, Timor Leste, Vietnam, Thailand and Lao PDR and the President of Indonesia have arrived in the country for the Asean 2026. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)