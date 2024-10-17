NDRRMC: 'Julian' agri, infra damage top P1.4-B

MANILA – The combined amount of damage to infrastructure and agriculture from Super Typhoon Julian has now exceeded PHP1.4 billion, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Thursday.

In its latest situational report, the agency said agriculture damage was estimated at PHP504.1 million in the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, and Central Luzon.

Meanwhile, infrastructure damage was placed at PHP965.1 million in Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, and Cordillera.

A total of 2,604 houses were damaged in the regions of Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, and Cordillera.

The confirmed death toll from the super typhoon reached five -- four from Ilocos and one from Cagayan Valley.

Some 12 persons were also confirmed injured in Cagayan Valley while one was reported missing in the Cordillera.

Julian has also affected 113,510 families which is equivalent to 376,029 persons residing in 973 barangays in Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, and Cordillera. (PNA)