NDRRMC: 'Kristine' death toll climbs to 97

MANILA – At least 97 persons were reported dead in the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name Trami), the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Monday.

The disaster response body's latest situation report said of the figure, only 10 have been validated --nine in Bicol and one in Northern Mindanao.

The remaining 87 deaths are still undergoing validation --54 in Calabarzon, 30 in Bicol, two in Zamboanga Peninsula and one in Central Visayas.

Of the 30 reported missing persons, only one has been confirmed and this was recorded in Central Luzon. The remaining 29 includes 24 in Calabarzon, four in Bicol and one in Ilocos region.

There are also reports of 69 injuries, of which only two are validated and from Calabarzon, as of this time.

Meanwhile, 1,662,416 million families or 6,717,755 persons residing in 10,147 barangays in 17 regions nationwide were affected by the storm.

As of this time, 141,924 families or 561,687 persons are being aided in 6,286 evacuation centers while another 89,990 families or 418,668 individuals are being helped outside.

Some 44,537 houses were damaged in 15 regions nationwide.

Agriculture and infrastructure damage were placed at PHP2.51 billion and PHP1.54 billion, respectively. (PNA)