NDRRMC warns vs China’s scheduled rocket launch

THE National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) warned residents in Ilocos Norte and Cagayan against the scheduled rocket launch of China.

In an advisory, the NDRRMC said China is scheduled to launch the Long March 7A from Wenchang Spacecraft launch site in Hainan between June 28 and June 30.

It said parts of the rocket are expected to drop 75 nautical miles from Burgos, Ilocos Norte and 126 nautical miles from Santa Ana, Cagayan.

The NDRRMC urged the Philippine Coast Guard, Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, and Department of Environment and Natural Resources to consider restrictions and to notify fishermen to ensure their safety on the waters near the drop zones.

The Philippine Space Agency also cautioned residents against retrieving or coming in close proximity to any rocket debris, noting the risks of exposure to toxic substances such as rocket fuel. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)