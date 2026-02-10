Nearly 1,000 apply to open Barmm voter registration

NEARLY 1,000 individuals have applied to become registered voters on the first day of the voter registration in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) on Monday, February 9, 2026.

Data from the Commission on Elections (Comelec) showed a total of 969 applicants on the first day.

Maguindanao del Norte had the highest number of applicants with 349, followed by the Special Geographic Area with 208, and Lanao del Sur with 148.

The Comelec also reported that 134 applied in Maguindanao del Sur, 76 in Tawi-Tawi, and 54 in Basilan.

Voter registration activities in Barmm are set to run until March 31, 2026 with the poll body hoping to enlist some 100,000 individuals.

As for the rest of the country, the Comelec said there are now close to two million applicants for voter registration in time for the November 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

Data provided by the Comelec showed that 1,877,784 applications for voter registration have already been received across the country from October 20 to February 8.

Having the most number of applicants is Calabarzon with 350,160 individuals, followed by the Central Luzon with 223,646, National Capital Region with 210,165, Central Visayas with 105,078, and Bicol Region with 101,583.

Meanwhile, the Register Anywhere/Anytime Program has 2,591 applicants.

To note, the voter registration period nationwide, except in Barmm, will run until May 18, 2026 with the Comelec looking to enlist as many as four million individuals. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)