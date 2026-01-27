Nearly 1.5M apply for voter registration across regions

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) reported on late Monday, January 26, 2026, that around 1.46 million have already applied to become registered voters in time for the November 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

Data from October 20 to January 25 showed that there are a total of 1,468,228 applicants for voter registration.

Of the total, 1,113,418 applicants are for the barangay polls while 354,810 applied to become Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) voters.

Having the most number of applicants is Calabarzon with 284,933 individuals.

This is followed by the Central Luzon with 174,791 and National Capital Region with 166,457 applicants for voter registration.

Meanwhile, the Register Anywhere/Anytime Program has 2,336 applicants.

To note, the voter registration period will run until May 18, 2026 with the Comelec looking to enlist as many as four million individuals. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)