Nearly 2,000 pass physicians licensure test

CLOSE TO 2,000 examinees passed the March 2026 Physicians Licensure Examination (PLE).

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) said 1,954 out of 2,781 examinees passed the exam given by the Board of Medicine. The agency said the passing rate is 70.41 percent.

"The results of examination with respect to five examinees were withheld pending final determination of their liabilities under the rules and regulations governing licensure examinations; while another one was withheld for further verification," the PRC said.

Initial registration for the Professional Identification Card and Certificate of Registration begins April 22 via the PRC website.

Registrants must personally bring their downloaded Oath Form, notice of admission, two passport-sized pictures with white backgrounds and name tags, two sets of documentary stamps, and one short brown envelope. They must sign the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The PRC said it will announce the date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony later. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)