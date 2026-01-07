Nearly 3,000 persons displaced due to Mayon Volcano activities

NEARLY 3,000 individuals have been evacuated due to the activities of Mayon Volcano, Albay Governor Noel Rosal said Wednesday, January 7, 2026.

In a television interview, Rosal said a total of 727 families or 2,889 individuals from four municipalities and two cities were evacuated after the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) raised the alert of the volcano to level 3, which means there is an increased tendency toward hazardous eruptions.

“So far, normal naman ang sitwasyon, kailangan lang talaga ilikas 'yung mga nasa six-kilometer permanent danger zone (So far, the situation remains normal; it is just necessary to evacuate those within the six-kilometer permanent danger zone),” he said.

“Umuulan dito ngayon. Ito ang mejo siyempre ang ating panahon kasi ‘yung mud at lahar flow ang binabantayan natin (It is raining here right now. This is, of course, a concern given the weather, because we are monitoring possible mud and lahar flows),” he added.

Rosal assured the provision of relief and basic needs of the affected families.

He said that through the years, the province has already established a system in addressing the needs of the families affected by the activities of Mayon Volcano.

Rosal noted that through the government’s resettlement programs, the residents living within the Mayon Volcano danger zone in Legazpi, Daraga, Guinobatan, and Ligao were significantly reduced from around 9,000 people in the previous years to less than 3,000.

“Well, as before, maganda naman ang coordination natin. Mauna muna 'yung LGU, then papasok 'yung probinsya, then nandiyan na 'yung national government through the DSWD, the DPWH, and other national government agencies,” he said.

(Well, as before, our coordination is good. The LGU responds first, followed by the province, and then the national government steps in through the DSWD, the DPWH, and other national government agencies.)

“Ang maganda lang ngayon kasi the system is in place and the maturity of the people through the years alam naman nil ana kailangan talaga sumunod sila (What’s good now is that the system is already in place, and over the years people have matured and understand that they really need to comply),” he added.

Meanwhile, the Philippine National Police (PNP) mobilizes its personnel and resources to assist in the evacuation of families within the six-kilometer permanent danger zone of Mayon Volcano.

PNP acting chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the move aims to protect residents and maintain order amid heightened volcanic activity.

“I have already directed our personnel in the Bicol Region to extend full support to the local government units in Albay. The safety of our kababayan, especially those in danger zones, will be the top priority,” he said.

He said checkpoints will be conducted in key entry points of danger zones, while police visibility will be intensified in various areas in Albay.

Over the past 24 hours, the Phivolcs recorded 131 rockfall events and five pyroclastic density currents in the Mayon Volcano.

The agency said sulfur dioxide or SO2 emission was recorded at an average of 702 tonnes per day since January 5, while its plume emission is at moderate, drifting to west northwest and west-southeast.

The Phivolcs said the volcano’s edifice is inflated and the faint is visible only through a telescope. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)