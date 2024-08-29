Neda approves P3.8-billion Philippine Civil Service Modernization Project

THE National Economic Development Authority (Neda) Board approved Wednesday, August 28, 2024, the P3.8-billion Philippine Civil Service Modernization Project which aims to develop human resource management processes in the public sector, Neda Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said.

Balisacan said the board also approved during the 20th Neda Board meeting modifications in cost and extensions of the implementation period and loan validity for bridges in Metro Manila and the inclusion of the Secretaries of the Department of Agriculture (DA) and the Department of Education (DepEd) in the Neda Board.

The Philippine Civil Service Modernization Project will be implemented under the Civil Service Commission (CSC) from 2025 to 2029.

Balisacan said the board, which is chaired by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. also gave a go signal for the increase of the total project cost of the Metro Manila Priority Bridges Seismic Improvement Project (MMPBSIP) by P2.41 billion (30.33 percent), from P7.93 billion to P10.34 billion.

It also extended the implementation period and loan validity for the said project which is aimed to improve the safety and resilience of two bridges in the National Capital Region, the Guadalupe Bridge and the Lambingan Bridge.

Instead of October, the retrofitting, and reinforcing of the 60-year-old Guadalupe Bridge will be delayed to January of 2025, after the construction of a temporary bridge.

There was also confirmation of ad referendum decisions on the upgrade, expansion, operation, and maintenance of both the Bohol-Panglao International Airport and the Laguindingan International Airport.

“We also reported on the progress in the implementation of the 186 infrastructure flagship projects and also how those relate with ‘yung earlier reported as problematic ODA (official development assistance) projects. Providing the updates on those projects,” Balisacan said.

This is included in the 2024 Second Quarter Progress Report on the Infrastructure Flagship Projects under the Build-Better-More Program. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)