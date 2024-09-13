NEDA: Gov't to enhance infra, promote human, social dev't

MANILA – The government is committed to enhancing critical infrastructure, promoting human and social development, and strengthening community resilience against environmental hazards to achieve the nation’s long-term vision of a strongly rooted, comfortable, and secure life for all Filipinos.

National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Secretary Arsenio Balisacan made the statement during his speech at the 60th World Planning Congress (WPC) on Sept. 10 in New Clark City, Tarlac.

"The Philippines stands at a critical juncture, with the opportunity to protect the gains made and to enhance the economy’s potential for rapid and inclusive growth toward the AmBisyon,” Balisacan said.

Balisacan said that while the Philippine economy was affected by the pandemic, most of the regions in the country has already recorded over 6 percent economic growth rates.

He said major economic hubs also posted over 7 percent economic growth between 2021 and 2023.

In his speech, Balisacan highlighted the government’s strategies aimed at leveraging these positive gains and maintaining progress toward AmBisyon.

“First, building critical supporting infrastructure is a prerequisite to achieving sustainable and inclusive development; it is one of the most binding constraints to growth,” he said.

He added the strategies outlined in the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028 aim to promote inclusivity by connecting the country’s leading and lagging regions.

Balisacan said the government is also promoting human and social development by creating livable communities that provide individuals and families with access to food, healthcare, education, social protection, and quality employment opportunities.

“The government, in partnership with the private sector, is mobilizing resources to meet our people’s most pressing need for affordable housing. We must pay attention to safety, both from violence and crimes and natural disasters. In developing such communities, the government must improve and ensure accessibility to public services and that plans are well-integrated across various agencies,” Balisacan added.

He also cited the need to make sure that communities and ecosystems are resilient to environmental hazards and the changing climate.

“Local government units’ disaster preparedness will be strengthened, helping communities identify priority interventions. Science-based approaches to land management and restoring degraded ecosystems will be employed to ensure that their capacity to support communities will be sustained," Balisacan said.

"Lastly, the government will work with the private sector as we carry out a transition to a low-carbon economy in a manner that is efficient and appropriate to our people and economy’s development needs."

Balisacan said the government is also collaborating with the private sector to expedite the country's infrastructure program.

“Our goal is to create new growth hubs and economic centers beyond the capital region so that economic opportunities are more evenly distributed across the country. At the same time, we are committed to making our urban centers functional and resilient in the face of challenges like urbanization and natural disasters,” he said. (PNA)