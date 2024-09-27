Neda pushes anew for swift passage of Konektadong Pinoy Bill

AIMING to enhance the digital infrastructure in the country, economic managers called to expedite the passage of the Konektadong Pinoy Bill, also known as the Open Access in Data Transmission Bill.

The National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) has pushed for its passage during the sixth Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (Ledac) meeting held on September 25, 2024.

Neda Secretary Arsenio Balisacan emphasized the bill’s significance, stating, “the Konektadong Pinoy Bill is crucial to the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) 2023-2028, as it will usher in advancements across various sectors, including ICT, education, health, and agriculture.”

Senate Bill 2699, or the Konektadong Pinoy Bill, aims to enhance market accessibility, upgrade both physical and digital infrastructure, and facilitate full participation of individuals and businesses in the digital economy, providing affordable internet access to every Filipino, according to Neda.

“Neda said this initiative aligns with the government’s commitment to ensuring fast, reliable, and affordable internet access for all Filipinos,” Neda said in its statement.

The Council, chaired by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., previously identified the Konektadong Pinoy Bill as a priority within the Common Legislative Agenda for passage before the end of the 19th Congress.

The bill has already been approved by the House of Representatives and is currently awaiting plenary deliberation in the Senate. (JJL)