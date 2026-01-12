Negros Oriental police director sacked over shootings

THE director of the Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office was relieved from his post following the death of three police personnel from Sibulan town who were gunned down by a fellow police officer.

In a press conference Monday, January 12, 2026, Philippine National Police (PNP) Public Information Office chief Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño said Negros Oriental police director Colonel Criscente Tiguelo was removed from his post over command responsibility and will be temporarily replaced by Colonel Lito Patay.

Tuaño said the deputy police chief of the Sibulan Municipal Police Station was also relieved from his post over false reporting of the shooting incident.

On the evening of January 9, 2026, Police Staff Sergeant Bonifacio Saycon shot dead a woman inside a bar while having a drinking session with three other policemen, including the chief of the Sibulan Municipal Police Station.

His fellow officers immediately arrested him, but while on their way to the police station, Saycon allegedly drew his firearm and shot his colleagues identified as Captain Jose Edrohil Cimafranca, police chief of Sibulan town; Senior Master Sergeant Tristan Chua; and Patrolman Rey Albert Temblor.

In a report penned by the police station’s deputy chief, he said the three victims responded to the bar following the shooting incident involving the woman.

Tuaño said police have yet to establish a motive for the killings, debunking reports that Saycon shot his colleagues during a fight over the female victim.

“Ina-attribute sa ngayon dahil hindi ma-establish yung talagang motive dahil ayaw magsalita nung suspect natin. Ina-attribute sa investigation ng NIR police yung severe intoxication nung nasabing grupo nang pumasok sila sa nasabing restobar,” Tuaño said.

(At this point, it is being attributed to the investigation because the real motive has not been established as the suspect refuses to speak. The NIR police investigation attributes the incident to the severe intoxication of the group when they entered the restobar.)

Saycon had been assigned to Sibulan on December 8, 2025.

Tuaño said Saycon previously had an administrative case for less grave neglect of duty for allegedly failing to attend a court hearing in connection with a prior search warrant. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)