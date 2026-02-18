Nephew of Shariff Aguak mayor killed in ambush in Maguindanao del Sur

A NEPHEW of Shariff Aguak Mayor Datu Adatu Akmad Mitra Ampatuan Sr. was killed in a daylight ambush Tuesday, February 17, 2026, in Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur.

The fatal incident occurred around 11 a.m. near the boundary between Barangay Kabengi and Barangay Salbu.

The victim, identified as Datu Murshid Ampatuan, was riding in a black Nissan Livina with his uncle, Datu Yasser, the mayor’s younger brother, and a companion, Lemon Angkad Bangen, when unidentified gunmen opened fire on their vehicle.

Attack details and victims’ condition

Ampatuan was declared dead by an atttending physician after being rushed to the hospital by responders, while the two others were wounded.

In a press conference on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, PNP spokesperson Police Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño said the attack is believed to be connected to an earlier ambush targeting Mayor Ampatuan himself on January 25, when armed men fired a rocket-propelled grenade and assault rifles at his convoy in Shariff Aguak.

The mayor survived unharmed, while two of his security escorts were wounded.

“Base sa initial na imbestigasyon, noong bumaba ‘yung mga tatlong suspects sa nasabing pananambang, maaari umanong namukhaan daw ito ng kanyang kapatid (Datu Yasser),” Tuaño said.

(Based on the initial investigation, when the three suspects got out during the said ambush, they were allegedly recognized by his brother [Datu Yasser].) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)