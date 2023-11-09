Neri reappointed as Mactan airport authority GM

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Julius Neri Jr. as general manager and chief executive officer of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA).

Neri will also serve as a member of the board of directors of the MCIAA.

In July 2021, Neri was appointed by then President Rodrigo Duterte as the MCIAA general manager until he was named as the acting general manager by Marcos in July.

Since December 2016, Neri has served as a member of the MCIAA board representing the private sector.

Marcos also appointed Bryan Lim as the special envoy of the President to the republic of Korea for trade and investments and Angelito Vergel de Dios as the commissioner for the Presidential Commission on Good Government. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)