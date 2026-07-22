New AFP chief vows to strengthen territorial defense

NEWLY installed Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff General Antonio Nafarrete reaffirmed the military's constitutional mandate to defend the country's sovereignty, declaring that strengthening territorial defense and advancing the Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept (CADC) will be at the center of his leadership.

Speaking during assumption of officer ceremony presided over by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, Nafarrete said the military is entering a crucial phase in its transformation as it shifts its focus toward external defense while sustaining gains in internal security.

“Our foremost imperative is to strengthen territorial defense and further operationalize the Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept,” Nafarrete said in his assumption speech.

He stressed that defending Philippine territory, sovereignty, sovereign rights, and national interests would remain the AFP's primary responsibility, emphasizing that while the country seeks peace and respects international law, it must also maintain credible defense capabilities and operational readiness to deter threats.

“We seek peace, we support dialogue, we respect international law, but our desire for peace must always be supported by credible capability, sustained readiness, and the resolve to defend what rightfully belongs to the Filipino people,” he added.

Beyond territorial defense, Nafarrete identified deeper defense cooperation with allies and like-minded nations as another strategic priority, saying the AFP would continue expanding bilateral and multilateral military exercises and defense engagements in support of the country's national defense objectives.

He also vowed to preserve the gains achieved in internal security operations, saying the sacrifices of soldiers and communities had significantly weakened communist insurgents and local terrorist groups.

Nafarrete said the military would continue supporting peace agreements, normalization efforts, and the development of former conflict-affected communities to ensure that security gains are sustained.

He also reiterated his commitment to accelerating the AFP Modernization Program, saying capability development goes beyond acquiring military hardware and should include doctrine, logistics, infrastructure, maintenance, and, most importantly, investment in personnel.

“Our true strength lies in our people,” he said, adding that human capital development would remain central to building a modern and capable armed force.

He assured the public that under his leadership, the AFP would remain professional, non-partisan, and faithful to the Constitution while respecting civilian authority, human rights, and international humanitarian law.

Marcos, who led the turnover of command ceremony, expressed confidence that Nafarrete's decades of military experience had prepared him to lead the country's armed forces during a period of evolving security challenges.

The President cited Nafarrete's previous assignments as commander of the 1st Infantry Division, 6th Infantry Division, Western Mindanao Command, and most recently as commanding general of the Philippine Army as proof of his readiness for the AFP's top post.

“As your commander-in-chief, I assure you that this administration will continue to invest in the capabilities, readiness, and welfare of our Armed Forces,” Marcos said.

He said the AFP's mission remains clear -- to safeguard the Filipino people, defend every inch of the country's territory and maritime domain, and secure the nation's future.

Marcos reiterated that while the Philippines continues to pursue peace and cooperation with other nations, it will not compromise its sovereignty.

“The Philippines has always been, and will always remain, a nation that seeks peace,” the President said.

“We seek cooperation, but we will never compromise our sovereignty. We extend friendship to all, but we will never abandon our national dignity,” he added.

Marcos also paid tribute to outgoing AFP Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr., the first military chief to complete the fixed three-year term under Republic Act 11939.

The President credited Brawner with strengthening the AFP through sustained internal security operations, enhanced maritime and air patrols in the West Philippine Sea, expanded defense cooperation with allies, accelerated modernization efforts, and improved disaster response capabilities.

“The command changes hands, but the mission remains,” Marcos said, underscoring the continuity of the AFP's constitutional duty to defend the nation under its new leadership.

Nafarrete also acknowledged his predecessor's leadership, saying the reforms and operational gains achieved under Brawner's watch have laid a strong foundation for the AFP to continue pursuing its modernization and external defense transformation. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)