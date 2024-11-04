New ballot shading threshold: What you need to know about this regulation

AS THE Philippines gears up for the May 2025 national and local elections, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) has announced a significant change regarding how votes will be counted. This change involves the introduction of the lowest shading threshold for official ballots since the country began using the automated election system (AES) in 2010.

Here’s what voters need to know about this new regulation.

What is the shading threshold?

The shading threshold is the minimum amount of shading required in the oval next to a candidate’s name on the ballot for that vote to be counted. For the upcoming elections, Comelec Chairman George Garcia confirmed that the threshold will be set at 15 percent.

Details of the new threshold

Vote counting: Votes will be counted as long as the shading exceeds 15 percent of the oval. This means that even a small mark can validate a vote.

Single dot sufficiency: Garcia mentioned that the marking pen designed for the elections is capable of meeting the 15 percent threshold with just a single dot, making it easier for voters to cast valid votes.

Historical context

To understand this change, it’s helpful to look back at previous election thresholds:

2010 Elections: The threshold was set at 20 percent, marking the first use of the AES.

2013 and 2016 Elections: The threshold increased to 50 percent.

2019 and 2022 Elections: A 25 percent threshold was adopted.

This new threshold for the 2025 elections is the lowest in the history of automated elections in the Philippines.

Importance of fully shading ovals

Despite the lowered threshold, Garcia emphasized the importance of fully shading the ovals beside candidates' names.

"We hope they will still accomplish the whole oval. It's just a small oval, and they are easy to accomplish," he said.

Call for voter education

Garcia urged candidates and political parties to assist Comelec in educating voters about the correct way to cast their votes.

He encouraged candidates to incorporate voter education into their campaign efforts, particularly on how to properly fill out ballots on Election Day. (SunStar Philippines)