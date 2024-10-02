New C. Luzon police chief to continue PNP key programs

MANILA – Newly installed Police Regional Office (PRO) 3 (Central Luzon) chief Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan pledged to continue key policies of the police force.

These include the strict implementation of practical programs for crime prevention, the intensified campaign against illegal drugs, and tight security for the May 2025 polls.

In a statement on Wednesday, Maranan expressed his eagerness to work closely with the officers and personnel of PRO-3 as he emphasized the importance of adhering to Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil's directives and committed to advancing the region’s efforts in combating criminality.

"We will align with the Chief PNP's program thrust, 'Sa Bagong Pilipinas, ang Gusto ng Pulis, Ligtas Ka,' and intensify our anti-criminality initiatives, particularly in the fight against illegal drugs and criminal gangs, especially with the 2025 midterm elections fast approaching. It is vital that we not only sustain but surpass the gains we have achieved thus far," he said.

Maranan officially took over the helm of the PRO-3 in a change of command ceremony presided over by Marbil at its headquarters in Camp Olivas, San Fernando City, Pampanga.

He replaced Brig. Gen. Jose Hidalgo Jr., who bowed out of the service after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 56.

Maranan, a member of the Philippine National Police Academy "Patnubay" Class of 1995, previously served as the director of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) and chief of the PNP Public Information Office.

He also served in various capacities as a field grade officer in the Aviation Security Group, Police Regional Office 4-A (Calabarzon), Southern Police District, Cebu City Police Office and PRO 5 (Bicol). (PNA)