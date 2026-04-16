New chief for PRO 7; Maranan named new PNPA director

CENTRAL Visayas Police Director Brigadier General Red Maranan was named as the new director of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA).

Maranan will replace Major General Andre Dizon, who was reassigned to the Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit (PHAU).

Succeeding Maranan is Police Brigadier General Arnold Evangelista Abad from the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO).

Also reassigned to PHAU were Police Brigadier General Gonzalo Villamor Jr., Colonels Roman dela Cruz Jr., and Julio Gorospe Jr.; Majors Mark Anthony Cailing and Anthony de Asis; Chief Master Sergeant Geronimo Reyna; and Staff Master Sergeant Thomas Diaz and Silverio Dolorfino.

The relief of the PNPA officials was due to the recent hazing incident involving over 30 PNP cadets, 22 of which were victims from the fourth class.

The victims sustained burns and injuries after they had been dashed with a mixture of drain cleaner and muriatic acid as “punishment” over the resignation of their classmate.

Police Colonel Frederick Obar from the Directorate of Plans was also reassigned to the PNPA.

In an interview with reporters on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, Internal Affairs Service inspector general Atty. Brigido Dulay said they are investigating the lapses and accountability of the relieved PNPA officials over the incident, particularly the delayed reporting of the incident to the higher authorities.

“’Yun ang magiging basehan namin ngayon doon sa magkaroon ng findings sa kanya for command responsibility. Bakit inabot or matagal? Bakit walang papeles na inabot? Kahit tanggalin mga PNPA personnel, hindi pa rin sila ligtas sa imbestigasyon ng IAS. Kasi ‘yung sala ay continuing naman yan. So tuloy yan pero ngayon, we defer to the DIDM (Directorate for Investigative and Detective Management) at Napolcom,” he said.

(That will now be our basis in determining findings on his command responsibility. Why did it take so long? Why were there no documents submitted? Even if the PNPA personnel are removed, they are not exempt from investigation by the IAS, because the offense is considered continuing. So the process will go on, but for now, we defer to the DIDM (Directorate for Investigative and Detective Management) and the Napolcom.)

In a statement, PNP Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said he has ordered a nationwide expansion of its anti-hazing crackdown, extending strict reforms beyond the PNPA to cover all training units across the country, as well as for the conduct of a wider review of training practices and accountability mechanisms within the police force.

Nartatez emphasized that reforms will no longer be limited to the academy but will apply to every stage of police training nationwide.

“We are institutionalizing these reforms. Hindi lang ito para sa PNPA. This will be a zero-tolerance standard for all training centers nationwide, from recruitment to specialized courses,” he said.

Nartatez said the organization will now focus on uniform implementation and monitoring of anti-hazing policies across all training centers.

“Consistency is key. We are strengthening our internal monitoring. Magkakaroon ng random inspections at stricter accountability for training directors. In the PNP, brotherhood should never be an excuse for violence,” the top cop said.

“We are redefining discipline. Ang tunay na pulis, disiplinado at may respeto sa karapatang pantao. Hazing has no place in a professional police force. We will weed out those who refuse to follow these reforms,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)