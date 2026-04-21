New Clark City to host AI hub under US-led Pax Silica

MANILA – The New Clark City in Tarlac will host an industrial hub centered on artificial intelligence (AI) innovation and investments on a 1,618-hectare property.

This development comes as the Philippines formally joins the Pax Silica Declaration, a United States-led initiative that seeks to build a secure, resilient, and innovation-driven silicon supply chain covering critical minerals, semiconductors, AI, and advanced manufacturing.

“By joining Pax Silica, the Philippines is ensuring that our mineral resources and strategic location are not simply supporting global industries from the margins, but are actively harnessed to build the industries of the future,” Finance Secretary Frederick Go said in a statement on Monday.

The country’s participation in this initiative signals its intent to play a more active role in the rapidly evolving AI and semiconductor landscape.

This is in sync with the Marcos administration’s target of establishing the Philippines as a regional AI powerhouse under the National AI Strategy Roadmap.

Strategically located within the Luzon Economic Corridor, the Coordination Office is the first of its kind to be established under Pax Silica. It is being designated as a “Golden Node,” a new model for AI-native investment acceleration hubs.

“The Golden Node is not about recreating the factories of the last century. It is about building the manufacturing ecosystems of the next century – AI-native from day one, anchored in the rule of law, and integrated into a network of trusted nations that will define global supply chain resilience for decades to come,” US Undersecretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg said in a separate statement.

New Clark City as next AI hub

Bases Conversion and Development Authority President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua Bingcang said this development places New Clark City at the center of a pivotal transformation, one that will shape a more innovative, inclusive, and future-ready Philippines.

“By establishing this Golden Node, we stand to position New Clark City as a vital link in the global supply chain for advanced technologies and next-generation manufacturing. On the ground, this will translate into more quality job opportunities for Filipinos and greater participation of local enterprises in the growing innovation-driven economy across the globe,” he said.

The BCDA will extend a two-year grace period on lease payments, which will be treated as an unconditional in-kind contribution to support the development of economic cooperation initiatives between the two countries.

The annual lease rate from the third year onwards will be determined separately under a subsequent agreement.

New Clark City is being developed as the country’s first smart, disaster-resilient, and green metropolis. (PNA)