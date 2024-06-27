New DepEd chief to be named by end of the week

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Thursday, June 27, 2024, that he will announce the new Department of Education (DepEd) secretary by the end of the week following Vice President Sara Duterte’s resignation.

“I would like to be able to announce the appointment of the DepEd secretary by the end of the week,” he said in an ambush interview with Palace reporters Thursday.

The President believes that a new DepEd chief has to be appointed as the agency has to carry on as it is the “most important department.”

Marcos said he has been asking for names to help him identify who will fill the vacated Cabinet post.

“Sinasabi ko bigyan niyo ko ng maraming pangalan. Ano ba 'yung gusto natin? What do we need? Tignan natin the status of the DepEd. What is now required, ano pa ba ang kailangan gawin?” he said.

Duterte resigned as DepEd secretary and as chairperson of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-Elcac) on June 19, 2024.

She did not reveal the reason for her resignation, but said it was not because of “weakness” but due to her “true compassion” for teachers and students. (Jover C. Vencio, UP Tacloban intern)