New DILG chief to shut down POGOs 'one by one'

MANILA – Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla on Wednesday vowed to shut down all Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) hubs in the country.

“As far as I am concerned, I will get all the list of POGOs and I will personally lock them down, one by one, personally, lahat sila (all of them)," Remulla said after assuming his new post as DILG chief in turnover rites in Quezon City.

He said he has already talked to the officials of the POGO hub operating in Island Cove in Kawit, Cavite, a resort property previously owned by his family.

"They will close down Dec. 15 for good," he added.

Remulla, meanwhile, said all officials of the DILG would remain in their posts for now.

“The instructions of President (Ferdinand R.) Marcos (Jr.) are very clear. One is the recommended structural reforms for the various agencies under the DILG. Next is the increased responsiveness of the local governments (and) last is the safety and security of the candidates and the public for the 2025 elections,” he said.

Remulla said he wants to ensure "zero casualty" for next year’s midterm elections.

The former Cavite governor recalled some measures he implemented to ensure peace and order in past elections in Cavite.

"What I did was each and every candidate for mayor (was) always accompanied by (a) mobile patrol vehicle," he said, clarifying that the police officers did not serve as bodyguards of these candidates.

"Maybe we can do (the) same but I don’t know if mobility is possible. But we will enlist the help of all agencies of government to make the elections as peaceful as possible."

At least 16 people died during the entire election period in the 2022 elections.

Remulla, meanwhile, said they are looking at areas in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, Cagayan, Nueva Ecija, and Palawan as hotspots for next year's midterm polls.

"Those are premature, just off-the-cuff assessments. We will get into a definite list in the next few weeks because filing (of certificates of candidacy or COCs) ended just yesterday (Tuesday). We will give a definite list afterwards," he said.

In a separate press briefing held in Camp Crame, Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo said the filing of COCs was generally peaceful, except for a shooting incident in Shariff Aguak town in Maguindanao del Sur on Tuesday.

The incident, between supporters of mayoral candidates, led to the death of one person and wounding of five others, Fajardo said.

The PNP is conducting a thorough investigation of the incident, which occurred near the town hall, she said, adding that police personnel who rushed to the scene were also fired upon. Fortunately, no one was reported hurt on the side of the police.

"Hindi pa ito considered ERIs (election-related incidents) kasi wala pa tayo sa (because we are not yet in the) election period. The directive of our Chief PNP, Gen. Marbil, is to intensify police presence and border controls, as well as the conduct of strategic checkpoints, particularly those in areas where there are potential ERIs to prevent a repeat of these incidents, as well as possible violence," Fajardo said.

Army troops reminded: Stay non-partisan

The Philippine Army (PA) on Wednesday reminded all its personnel to remain non-partisan in the coming 2025 midterm elections.

"We also remind all our personnel to remain non-partisan in strict adherence to our constitutional mandate," PA spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala said in a statement.

He added that the PA would maintain the highest standards of professionalism, discipline, and integrity as it looks forward to safe, orderly, and peaceful elections.

"As the filing of certificates of candidacy has concluded, the PA assures the Filipino people of its commitment to protect the sanctity of the electoral process," Dema-ala said. (With Priam Nepomuceno/PNA)