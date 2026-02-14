New DMW adjudication rules to hasten justice for OFWs

MANILA – The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has issued new Rules of Procedure for the Adjudication of Cases that aim to fast-track case resolutions involving overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and speed up justice for them.

The DMW said the new rules, signed on Thursday by Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac during the Department-Wide 2025 Year-End Performance Assessment and 2026 Corporate Planning event in Quezon City, would devolve adjudication powers and functions to its regional offices nationwide.

The new rules are based on Republic Act 11641, or the Department of Migrant Workers Act, which created the agency.

“Hearings can now be held by Overseas Employment Adjudicators (OEAs) at DMW Regional Offices, and Orders resolving cases filed after the effective date of RA 11641 will be issued and signed by Regional Directors,” the DMW said.

“This change brings the adjudication process closer to workers and their families, making justice more accessible nationwide,” it added.

The DMW said this policy formalizes a rights-based adjudicatory system centered on transparency, accessibility, and the swift resolution of cases, affirming the government's commitment to ensuring that justice for OFWs is prompt and effective.

Aligned with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s digitalization initiatives in government services, the rules introduce electronic filing and service of pleadings, standardized on-site complaint procedures to ensure accuracy and prompt action, and specify clear grounds for dismissing baseless cases, thus preventing delays.

“From conciliation to appeal, the process is carefully structured to improve efficiency, accountability, and due process,” the DMW said.

“Significantly, the Rules enhance the issuance of Orders of Preventive Suspension, especially in serious cases involving human trafficking, illegal recruitment, deployment of minors, or incidents where a worker dies or experiences severe physical, psychological, or sexual abuse,” it added.

To further enhance the process, the rules also allow videoconferencing for hearings, enabling OFWs abroad or in remote areas to participate fully in the proceedings.

Meanwhile, to strengthen safeguards for vulnerable groups, Gender and Development, Equality and Social Inclusion (GEDSI)-trained OEAs would be assigned to gender-sensitive cases, ensuring women, persons with disabilities, and other vulnerable groups are treated with care, empathy, and expertise. (PNA)