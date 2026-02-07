New DOJ undersecretary appointed

MANILA – The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Friday announced the appointment of Markjen Anika Gran-Ong as its new undersecretary.

Appointed on Jan. 28, Gran-Ong will oversee the finance, administration, and personnel services cluster; serve as overall deputy for the immigration and special concerns cluster; act as special deputy for the legal services and legislative liaison cluster on women and children’s concerns; and serve as executive director of the Prosecution Integrity Board.

Before this, she was head executive assistant and then assistant secretary under Secretary Menardo Guevarra, the DOJ said in a statement.

Gran-Ong began her government career in 2016 as a technical assistant at the Office of the Deputy Executive Secretary for Legal Affairs, after working in private practice with Angara Abello Concepcion Regala & Cruz (ACCRA) and Fortun Narvasa and Salazar Law Office.

She earned her law degree from Ateneo de Manila University and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of the Philippines-Manila. (PNA)