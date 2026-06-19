New DPWH bypass road beneficial for Bulacan last-mile schools – DepEd

MANILA – The Department of Education (DepEd) on Thursday lauded the completion of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)-built bypass road, which provides crucial links to Last Mile Schools (LSM) in Bulacan.



The 67.93-km. Doña Remedios Trinidad-Dingalan Bypass Road now provides teachers and learners with easier access to remote schools, including Talamsi I Elementary School, Talamsi II Elementary School, Kalawakan Elementary School, and Kambubuyugan Elementary School.



In a statement, DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara said the DPWH project helps address the gap and advance equity even in the country’s most isolated schools.



"Ang proyektong ito ay patunay na sa ilalim ng administrasyon ni Pangulong Bongbong Marcos, hindi lang natin tinatapos ang pisikal na isolation kundi tinutuldukan natin ang kakulangan sa oportunidad sa edukasyon sa mga pinakamalayong kabundukan (This project is a testament that under the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., we are not just ending the physical isolation, but also the lack of opportunities for education in the farthest mountains)," Angara said.



The impassable and muddy paths in these schools have long hindered classes in the mountainous municipality, with travel challenges likened to an exhausting trek or a prolonged daily commute for learners and teachers.



For his part, Talamsi II Elementary School head Jeffrey Dote stressed how the government infrastructure addresses previous travel struggles.



“Dati naranasan ko pong mag-stay in sa school at masemplang sa daan dahil mahirap at putik pa ang daan noon (Before, I have experienced staying in school and crashing off the vehicle due to the difficult and muddy roads),” he said.



“Pero ngayon napakalaking bagay ng bagong kalsada dahil mas mabilis at ligtas na kaming nakakarating (But now, it’s such a huge thing to have a new road wherein we can arrive faster and safer).”



In addition to the bypass road, the school now also uses a new DPWH-built four-classroom building.



The building is fully equipped with a solar energy system, a water system, and a satellite internet connection.



Talamsi I Elementary School head Arfel Alvaro likewise lauded the project, as it prompted better attendance compared to previous times, when muddy paths posed risks to learners.



“Ngayon po kahit paano nakakapasok na sila dahil accessible na ang daan at may mga sarili na silang motor na naghahatid sa kanila (Now, at least they can go to school because roads are more accessible and they have their own motorcycles sending them to school),” he said.



Overall, Angara said the road infrastructure aims to ensure that all learners have access to quality education despite geographical challenges.



"Sa pagtutulungan ng DepEd at DPWH para sa mga ligtas na kalsada at modernong silid-aralan, tinitiyak natin na ang foundational at quality education ay abot-kamay na rin ng bawat bata sa ating mga Last Mile schools (Through the partnership of DepEd and DPWH for safer roads and modernized classrooms, we are ensuring that foundational and quality education for each child is just within reach in our Last Mile Schools),” he said. (PNA)



