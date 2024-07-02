New ‘Magic Knight Rayearth’ anime project in the works

IN CELEBRATION of the 30th anniversary of the animated series, the official Magic Knight Rayearth series account and TMS Entertainment announced a new animation project currently in production.

A new trailer and key visual showcasing the series' three leads -- Hikaru Shidou, Umi Ryuuzaki, and Fuu Hououji -- have also been released.

Production details and release date have not yet been announced.

Magic Knight Rayearth is an anime series that follows three teenage girls who find themselves transported into the magical world of Cephiro during a field trip to Tokyo Tower, where they are tasked with the mission of rescuing a princess from a traitorous high priest.

The Japanese animated series aired on ABS-CBN every Sunday morning during the ‘90s, dubbed in Filipino and with localized names of the characters (Lucy, Anias, and Marina).

It was later re-dubbed by Telesuccess in 2001 and aired on GMA-7 the same year. (Dana Gracielle P. Quirante, UP Tacloban intern)