New power plants switched on to address Siquijor brownouts

PRESIDENT Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on Friday, September 5, 2025, led the switch-on of the 17.8-megawatt New Siquijor Diesel Power Plants, which aim to stabilize electricity supply in the island province following years of recurring brownouts.

“Malakas na ang loob ko na i-proclaim na buo na ang supply ng kuryente dito sa Siquijor,” Marcos said during the ceremony at the Province of Siquijor Electric Cooperative (Prosielco) in Larena.

(I am confident to proclaim that the power supply here in Siquijor is now sufficient.)

The President said the new facilities provide more than enough electricity to meet the island’s needs.

“Kung ang demand ng Siquijor ay siyam na megawatts, ngayon ay 17 megawatts na ang supply natin kaya’t hindi na magkukulang,” Marcos said.

(If the demand of Siquijor is nine megawatts, our supply is now 17 megawatts so there will be no shortage.)

Marcos added that the increased capacity has already reduced power outages.

“Nakita na natin ‘yung brownout, malaki na ‘yung ibinawas. Kaunti na lang talaga—siguro problema na lang sa sistema, pero sa supply ay maayos na,” he said.

(We have seen the brownouts greatly reduced. Only a few remain—probably just system issues—but supply is now stable.)

The facilities in Larena (4.4 MW), Lazi (6.6 MW), and Siquijor (6.8 MW) provide a dependable capacity of 12.25 MW—above the province’s estimated peak demand of nine megawatts—with a 1.7 MW reserve margin.

The plants were built after the Energy Regulatory Commission revoked the authority of Siquijor Island Power Corp. to operate due to multiple violations.

The projects were implemented through the National Electrification Administration, Prosielco, Cebu Electric Cooperative I and III, and other stakeholders. (JGS/SunStar Philippines)