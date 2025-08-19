New public park to rise in Bataan

Balanga City in the province of Bataan will soon have a new public park as part of the government's thrusts to provide sustainable and livable communities nationwide.

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) and the provincial government of Bataan led a groundbreaking rites for the new park at the Capitol Compound Oval in Balanga City on Monday.

The park will cover 3,040 square meters with a perimeter length of 201 meters, fronting the old Provincial Capitol Building, a recognized national heritage site.

The project has a funding support of P10.136 million under the DBM’s Local Government Support Fund - Green Green Green Program.

Once completed, the park will feature landscaped areas, walking paths, an open area with shaded benches, a children’s playground, and solar-powered light posts.

The park is expected to provide a safe, inclusive, and enjoyable public space while improving the urban landscape and environmental sustainability of the province.

DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said the park will provide a comfortable and livable environment for all, assuring that the full masterplan will be completed.

“This project symbolizes the government’s commitment to promoting a comfortable and livable environment for all, while upholding responsible development and sustainable green practices,” Pangandaman said.

The Green Green Green Program is DBM’s flagship initiative that provides financial assistance to local governments for the development of open spaces such as parks, plazas, and walkways to promote livable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.