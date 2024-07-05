New seawall project completed in Calapan

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) recently completed a seawall project in Barangay Navotas, Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro, ensuring heightened safety and security for the coastal community.

The 183.26-linear-meter concrete revetment wall on steel sheet piles, including a parapet wall and detour road, was constructed to mitigate the risk of storm surges in the floodplain areas of Sitio Villa Antonio.

DPWH Mimaropa Director Gerald Pacanan said the project is a necessary step in fortifying disaster resilience in Calapan City, as coastal areas face unprecedented challenges from extreme weather events.

Funded under the 2024 General Appropriations Act (GAA), the seawall project was completed at a cost of P19.59 million. (Stephanie Joy Famoso, NWSSU intern)