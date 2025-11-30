New set of CBCP officials assume post

THE new set of officials of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) is set to assume their respective posts on Monday, December 1, 2025.

Led by new president Archbishop Gilbert Garcera of Lipa, a total of 14 new CBCP officers will begin their two-year terms.

"Please pray for me because the cross given to me is very heavy. Let us pray together and help each other so that God’s will may be done," Garcera said in a previous interview after his election.

Aside from Garcera, CBCP vice president Archbishop Julius Tonel of Zamboanga is also assuming his new post.

Also assuming their posts are Palo Archbishop John Du as treasurer and Msgr. Bernardo Pantin as secretary general.

The 10 regional representatives in the CBCP Permanent Council are also set to assume their posts.

They are Nueva Segovia Archbishop David William Antonio (North Luzon), Tarlac Bishop Roberto Mallari (Central Luzon), Cubao Bishop Elias Ayuban (Southwest Luzon), Gumaca Bishop Euginius Canete (Southeast Luzon), and Daet Bishop Herman Abcede (South Luzon).

The list also includes San Jose de Antique Bishop Marvyn Maceda (West Visayas) and Calbayog Bishop Isabelo Abarquez (East and Central Visayas).

Completing the list are Butuan Bishop Cosme Almedilla (North Mindanao), Kidapawan Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo (East Mindanao), and Ipil Bishop Glenn Corsiga (West Mindanao).

Their terms will run from December 1, 2025, until November 30, 2027. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)