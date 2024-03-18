New survey unveils evolving Filipino perspectives on political parties and electoral reform

THE latest findings from the “Survey on Attitudes toward Political Parties and Reforms in the Philippines” offer insights into the evolving perceptions, beliefs, and attitudes of Filipinos toward political parties and their crucial role in shaping Philippine democracy.

Conducted in anticipation of the 2025 Philippine midterm elections, the survey meticulously examined the sentiments of Filipinos, shedding light on political party familiarity, public service delivery, electoral behavior, and the burgeoning appetite for reform.

A key finding from the survey is that a significant proportion of Filipinos (32 percent) are familiar with political parties among Filipinos. Notably, the National Capital Region (NCR) emerged as a hotspot, with a narrow majority (52 percent) of Filipinos expressing familiarity with political parties. However, substantial unfamiliarity persists outside the NCR, particularly in North Luzon, with 77 percent unfamiliar with political parties, South Luzon (66 percent), Visayas (64 percent), and Mindanao (74 percent).

Contrary to popular belief, Filipinos overwhelmingly perceive political parties as critical channels for delivering public services, fostering representation, and establishing crucial linkages within communities.

The survey underscores that most Filipinos (almost 90 percent) are drawn to political parties due to their commitment to public service delivery and community welfare, rather than being swayed by peer, celebrity, or church endorsements (with only about 64 percent encouraged by peer endorsement).

Furthermore, the survey reveals that the typical Filipino voter (around 80 percent) is not easily influenced by machinery and monetary incentives and instead thinks that true popular support wins elections.

Additionally, a majority of voters (around 70 percent) cast their ballots based on their conscience instead of candidate viability. About 90 percent of Filipinos prioritize candidates who champion community welfare and public good rather than candidates they will benefit from.

Around 50 percent of Filipinos unfamiliar and familiar with political parties express satisfaction with the current political party system.

However, a substantial majority, including approximately 70 percent of respondents unfamiliar with political parties and 90 percent who are familiar with political parties, express a strong desire for significant improvements to the existing political party framework, fueling a robust appetite for reform.

However, the survey highlights a concerning lack of awareness among the populace (around 85 percent) regarding ongoing reform proposals, including House Bill 488 or the Political Party Development Act of 2022. This underscores the urgent need for enhanced public engagement and awareness-building efforts to foster a more informed voting population.

House Bill 488 emerges as a promising legislative initiative to address concerns surrounding campaign financing, and to provide much-needed subsidies to political parties, signaling a step towards addressing the clamor for reform.

The comprehensive insights reflect the complex terrain of Philippine democratic development that we continue to navigate. But more importantly, amidst the challenges, there lies a beacon of hope: Filipinos are not entirely satisfied with the current state of our political party system. Instead, they recognize the importance of the political party system and thus have a strong desire for reform. This collective aspiration for positive change kindles an optimistic flame, illuminating the path toward a brighter democratic future in the Philippines. (PR)