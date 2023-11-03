Newly proclaimed barangay councilor in Cotabato shot dead

A NEWLY elected barangay councilor in Midsayap Cotabato was shot dead on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

In a report reaching Camp Crame, it said Suharto Antilino was gunned down by a still unidentified suspect shortly after he was proclaimed as among the winning barangay council candidates of Barangay Poblacion on Wednesday morning.

Police said that before the gunman pulled the trigger, he told the victims in their local dialect “don’t be like that, cousin.”

Investigation is still ongoing.

In a press conference on Friday, November 3, 2023, Philippine National Police Spokesperson Colonel Jean Fajardo said aside from Antilino’s case, they have not recorded any other violent incidents following the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections on Monday, October 30.

She said the number of validated election-related violent incidents remained at 47 with 15 fatalities. (SunStar Philippines)