NFA lifts suspension of 72 employees

THE Office of the Ombudsman has lifted the suspension of 72 National Food Authority (NFA) personnel amid its investigation on the alleged anomalous sale of rice buffer stocks.

The Ombudsman has ordered the reinstatement of the NFA warehouse supervisors from Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Soccsksargen, Caraga Region, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

It said it has already gathered necessary documents and evidence vital to their ongoing investigation, hence the suspension of the personnel is no longer needed.

The 72 personnel were among the 139 NFA officials and employees, including Administrator Roderico Bioco and Assistant Administrator for Operations John Robert Hermano, who were given six months preventive suspension by the anti-graft body in March to prevent them from influencing the investigation on the matter.