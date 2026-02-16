NFA working on faster, more efficient rice auction system

MANILA – The National Food Authority (NFA) will implement adjustments to rice auction to ensure a faster and more efficient system.

Bidding opened this month for the NFA’s third auction of good-quality aging rice stocks, with about 750,000 bags to be released.

The next round of auction may be rolled out by early April following the Holy Week.

In a recent interview, NFA Administrator Larry Lacson said that while they are hoping for a successful bidding, they are still working on measures to improve the processes.

“Ini-improve pa siya until talagang smooth na siya lahat at maraming nakaka-participate (We’re still improving it until it’s smoother and many will be able to participate),” he said.

At the current pace, the NFA chief said it takes more than a month for a bidding cycle to be completed, slightly off the monthly auction target of the agency.

“Kailangan talagang i-adjust (We really need to adjust it) based on the experience from the previous auction,” he said.

Among the adjustments being considered are rice volume, area level, and timeline.

“One, kino-consider na pwedeng babaan (we are considering lowering it),” Lacson said, citing that some bidders have previously asked to lower the minimum volume requirement to 3,000 bags of rice from the current 5,000 bags.

“Pangalawa, kino-consider na rin namin para mas mabilis, mas efficient it’s not national, but regional ‘yung magiging (Secondly, for the auction to be faster and more efficient, we are considering that it will no longer be a national but a regional) auction,” Lacson said.

With the current setup, the biddings are being processed at the central office, which may be improved once regional auctions are implemented.

The planned adjustments are still subject to the approval of the NFA council.

More private traders are showing interest in participating, considering that the aging stocks are “good and fit for human consumption,” Lacson said.

He said auctioning the aging stocks of the NFA could also help address the slight retail price elevation of rice in some local markets due to the delay in import arrivals in January.

He expressed optimism that the NFA will be able to release its aging stocks to allow the agency to free up spaces for the intensified palay procurement from Filipino farmers during the harvest season in March.

“As we go along, ma-uubos talaga ‘yung aging stocks (the aging stocks will definitely be depleted),” Lacson said.

To date, the NFA’s buying price for clean and dry palay ranges from PHP22 per kilo to PHP25. (PNA)