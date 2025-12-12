Ng: A beauty gathering at Blackbird Makati

During the event, Cantabria Labs—a partner of DMark Beauty for nearly two decades—showcased six of its core product lines, each featuring newly launched innovations designed to deliver even more advanced skincare benefits: Iraltone for hair vitality, Heliocare for advanced sun protection, Endocare for skin regeneration, Biretix for acne-prone skin, Neoretin for pigment correction, and Skin Resist, a new frontier in skin barrier defense. Cantabria Labs was founded in Spain and is recognized as one of Europe’s leading dermatological laboratories.

Science plays a vital role in enhancing beauty, building self-confidence, and supporting overall well-being. Skincare is more than just a routine—it is a thoughtful act of self-care that should be guided by expert knowledge. During the event, Dr. Jennie Francisco-Diaz, founder and medical director of Skin 101, highlighted the importance of seeking professional dermatological advice before starting any new skincare regimen.

“Skincare is not just cosmetic—it’s also all about health,” said Dr. Diaz. “With the right guidance, patients can avoid trial-and-error and discover what truly works for their skin.”

This science-driven approach is exactly what sets DMark Beauty apart. The company has long been committed to working with board-certified dermatologists nationwide, ensuring that Filipinos have access to high-quality skincare solutions grounded in research and clinical validation.

“DMark Beauty has always believed in bringing only the best skin health solutions to the Philippines,” shared Nikki Tang, CEO and Beautypreneur. “Our collaboration with dermatologists and our alliance with Cantabria Labs have been instrumental in that mission. These products aren’t just formulas—they’re tools that empower both patients and skin experts to create visible, lasting change.”