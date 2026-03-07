Ng: A holistic approach to healing

Detoxifying from the inside out

True to its name, the Myofascial Detox Massage stimulates the lymphatic system, helping the body flush out toxins and reduce inflammation. By improving circulation and encouraging lymphatic drainage, the treatment supports the body’s natural detox processes. This is exactly the treatment that I wanted. After a quick sip of Aivee's hibiscus red drink with a shot of collagen jelly, I was led to the ultra-luxurious therapy room, complete with an en suite shower room.

The therapy starts off with a quick foot cleanse, followed by a body scrub. For the body scrub, the options given were Milk Salt, Lemongrass, and Coffee. I initially chose Lemongrass even if the therapist mentioned it becomes cold on the skin once applied—she was definitely right. If you are the type who gets cold easily, choose the Milk Salt or the Coffee instead. Aivee Spa is equipped with a full bathroom with toiletries. The spa reminds me of very high-end spas inside five-star luxury hotels.

For the massage therapy, I was given the options of almond, lavender, or eucalyptus, and I thought lavender would be the best choice as I hoped for a calm, relaxing, and therapeutic day at the Aivee Spa.

Where relaxation meets restoration

Expect to feel reduced muscle tightness and pain, as my lower back pain from the flights definitely felt reduced. There was a deep sense of relaxation and mental clarity afterward, followed by increased energy levels, maybe brought about by the surprise birthday song from the staff when I came out of the therapy room. They found out it was my birthday as I filled out the guest registration and surprised me with a lively birthday song while carrying posters of my printed face! I felt like I was checked in at a Discovery hotel with what the staff did.

The Myofascial Detox Massage goes far beyond the typical spa experience. Rather than simply relaxing muscles, the treatment focuses on the fascia—the connective tissue that surrounds muscles, organs, and joints throughout the body. When fascia becomes tight or restricted due to stress, injury, or poor posture, it can cause stiffness, pain, and limited mobility.

Through a combination of deep, slow pressure and targeted stretching techniques, skilled therapists at Aivee Spa gently release these fascial restrictions. The result is not only physical relief but also a renewed sense of lightness and balance in the body. Forget about Swedish, acupressure, or aromatherapy massages offered in other spas because this one is different and science-based.

In a world where wellness is often rushed, Aivee Spa invites guests to slow down and reconnect with their bodies. It’s more than a massage; it’s a therapeutic reset for both body and mind. For those seeking a treatment that combines science, detoxification, and deep muscular relief, this signature therapy proves that true wellness begins beneath the surface.

AIVEE SPA

For reservations, please call: +63 24033245

2nd Floor, East Bldg, Forbestown Center, Burgos Cir., Taguig, Metro Manila, Philippines

Photos by Heidi Ng

Follow me on X/Twitter: @madameheiding

TikTok: @themadameheiding

Instagram: @madameheiding