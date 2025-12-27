Ng: Dine at Sentro: Where Filipino tradition meets culinary innovation in the heart of Pasig

A legacy of modern Filipino cuisine

Since opening its doors in 2002, Sentro 1771 has been at the forefront of what many call modern Filipino cuisine. The brainchild of Chef Vicky Rose Pacheco, the restaurant pioneered reimagined versions of classic Filipino dishes that have captured both local and international palates. This is the reason why when I have foreigner guests, I make it a point to bring them to Sentro to Capitol Commons or Greenbelt. They also have a branch in BGC but i find parking in Greenbelt or Capitol is more readily available. Sentro’s philosophy is simple yet profound: honor the familiar tastes of home while pushing culinary boundaries. Its name itself—Sentro—suggests being at the heart or center of good Filipino food.

Iconic Dishes That Define the Experience

Diners at Sentro 1771 come not just for a meal, but for memorable dishes that tell stories:

We started our meal with the a staple dish pork sisig, and some Macau chorizo and cheese bits. We added a salad in with a Thai inspiration in the Catfish and green mango salad which our guests loved so much.

Sentro does their beef dishes really, really well. Their signature Corned Beef Sinigang —this signature dish was born out of kitchen experimentation when Chef Vicky discovered that adding tamarind to a corned beef broth transformed it into a tangy, savory delight. It has since become synonymous with the restaurant’s innovation in Filipino cuisine. You can also never go wrong with the beef salpicao and the bistek Tagalog- two well loved Filipino dishes that will surely match anyone's Filipino dish cravings.

Beyond these signature plates, the menu features an inspired lineup that blends Filipino staples with contemporary twists—from vibrant vegetable dishes like the adobo Kangkong , Bagoong fried rice instead of the usual garlic rice to delectable desserts like the puto bumbong that is giving Christmas vibes.

Ambiance and hospitality

At the Capitol Commons location, Sentro 1771 offers a setting that feels both warm and refined. The restaurant’s interior blends native Filipino design elements with elegant touches, creating a comfortable environment perfect for family meals, casual gatherings, or celebrations. Attentive service and thoughtful presentation enhance the overall dining experience, making every visit feel special.

The Pasig branch also doubles as an events venue, complete with function rooms and flexible seating arrangements. Whether it’s an intimate gathering or a corporate event, Sentro 1771’s Capitol Commons space can be tailored to suit a variety of occasions. This is perfect for the coming New Year parties and balikbayan get togethers before the holiday season ends in January.

Over two decades since its inception, Sentro 1771 continues to uphold its reputation as a benchmark for Filipino culinary excellence—one that honors tradition, embraces innovation, and celebrates the joy of shared meals.

***

Follow me on Instagram @madameheiding, Youtube @ Miss Heidi Ng, Threads and X @madameheiding