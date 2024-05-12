Ng: In honor of mothers

COLD Storage Seafood has been a trusted name in the seafood industry for 27 years, providing premium-quality seafood to customers worldwide. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on elevating the quality of their products, Cold Storage is now proud to introduce LOKAL, a line of export-quality seafood sourced locally from various regions across the Philippines. Cold Storage shopping is a staple in Metro Manila households whether in their Banawe, Quezon City or San Juan shops.
With a deep understanding of the role mothers play in nurturing their families, Cold Storage recognizes the significance of providing premium quality seafood products that bring joy to every table.
Just as a mother’s love knows no bounds, Cold Storage’s dedication to quality knows no compromise.
“Moms have a great eye for quality and value, and with Cold Storage I feel that they found what they’re looking for when it comes to seafood. We talk to our regular customers, which happens to be mostly moms,” says Marco Qua, chiefe executive officer (CEO) of Cold Storage. “We love hearing their experiences, their suggestions, and how we could make cooking easier for them.”
Cold Storage Celebrates the some of these moms who are regular shoppers at their shops:
Jonalyn Lim, president and CEO of Toyota Pasig and Toyota Shaw Car Dealerships, embodies leadership in both the automotive industry and motherhood. She instills resilience and determination in her three children, Jules, Bea, and Julia.
Beyond her professional achievements, Jonalyn’s true passion lies in nurturing her family through affirmations, gestures, and quality time. She believes in fostering positivity through words and embraces gestures like hugs and shared meals, cooking their favorite dishes with devotion.
Carol Yao, the visionary CEO of Toughmama Appliances, a nationwide household favorite. As a mother, entrepreneur, and culinary enthusiast, Carol infuses her family values into Toughmama’s DNA, seamlessly blending her roles as CEO and mother. With two adult children, she cherishes the unique personalities that enrich both her family life and business.
Carol’s love extends to the kitchen, where she finds joy in preparing cherished meals with her family. Her children also love cooking so they share their kitchen prowess fostering a beautiful exchange of love and flavors.
Nikki Tang, a leading force in the Philippine beauty industry, spearheads DMark Beauty Corporation, Neo Strata and DermAsia Corporation. Through these ventures, she pioneers skincare innovation while embracing motherhood. At DMark Beauty, Nikki excels in distributing cutting-edge anti-aging skincare and rejuvenation treatments, trusted by professionals and consumers nationwide. As a mother to Ethan and Malcolm, she embodies nurturing and compassion, prioritizing love and understanding in her parenting.
Atty. Karen Jimeno embodies the modern superwoman, seamlessly balancing a thriving legal career, newspaper column on motoring, and a very full social calendar. Beyond her professional achievements, she cherishes her role as a devoted mother to her energetic 2-year-old son, Evan, who reflects a beautiful fusion of Filipino and American heritage. Evan is a miracle baby and Atty Karen does not take that for granted having gone through rounds of IVF to have a baby with her American husband. Despite her busy schedule, she prioritizes quality time with her son, nurturing him in a multicultural environment that fosters curiosity and respect. She is into baking nutritious treats, and sharing occasional indulgences like chocolate with her family.
