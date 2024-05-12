Ng: In honor of mothers

Just as a mother’s love knows no bounds, Cold Storage’s dedication to quality knows no compromise.

“Moms have a great eye for quality and value, and with Cold Storage I feel that they found what they’re looking for when it comes to seafood. We talk to our regular customers, which happens to be mostly moms,” says Marco Qua, chiefe executive officer (CEO) of Cold Storage. “We love hearing their experiences, their suggestions, and how we could make cooking easier for them.”

Cold Storage Celebrates the some of these moms who are regular shoppers at their shops:

Jonalyn Lim, president and CEO of Toyota Pasig and Toyota Shaw Car Dealerships, embodies leadership in both the automotive industry and motherhood. She instills resilience and determination in her three children, Jules, Bea, and Julia.

Beyond her professional achievements, Jonalyn’s true passion lies in nurturing her family through affirmations, gestures, and quality time. She believes in fostering positivity through words and embraces gestures like hugs and shared meals, cooking their favorite dishes with devotion.