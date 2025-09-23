Ng: It's a hair affair at Watsons

PLACING hair in the spotlight with their latest campaign, Watsons continues to be one of the go-to destinations for Filipinos for all things hair, offering the widest range of hair care solutions -- from everyday essentials to premium finds, and everything in between. Whether shoppers are looking for shampoos, conditioners, hair color, styling products, or electrical tools, the health and beauty retailer has them covered.
Recently, Watsons stepped up the game with its Flip It, Flaunt It Campaign through an exciting event at the SM Mall of Asia Main Atrium. The campaign brought hair transformation to life through immersive hair lounges that offered free hair color applications, professional styling, and personalized scalp and hair analysis, in partnership with Parlon.
The event also served as a bold move for Watsons to educate and empower its customers to choose the right products based on their hair type and concerns. With so many Filipinos dealing with dryness, breakage, and damage, the brand made it easier to find real solutions that deliver real results.
The week-long event showcased a curated hair care line-up, including trusted names like Urban Care, Mise en Scene, L'Oréal, Naturals by Watsons, Dove, Tsubaki, Fino, Head & Shoulders, Pantene and more hair care brands. Customers were also introduced to exciting new products available exclusively at Watsons, further highlighting its commitment to offering transformative hair solutions all in one place.
The hair affair didn’t stop at the event. Watsons also rolled out Hair Chair Stories, a content series that brings real advice to real people. Hosted by dermatologist Dr. Jarische Lao-Ang (@dermamaph), celebrity hairstylist Dominic Mangat (@hairsetbydoms), and Watsons Beauty Advisor Rachel Samon, the series tackles everyday hair issues like dandruff, colouring upkeep, curly hair care, and more. These stories are now live on Watsons’ Instagram and TikTok pages, creating a platform where beauty meets guidance.
Shoppers are also encouraged to visit any of its stores nationwide or download the app available on the App Store or Google Play to unlock exclusive deals on hair care products. Watsons Club Members enjoy up to 50% OFF, Buy 1 Take 1, gifts with purchase, and access to events.
Moreover, new Watsons App users can also get P100 off their first transaction with a minimum spend of P1,200. Thanks to convenient services such as click & collect and express delivery, flipping and flaunting their best hair has never been easier.
Your hair does more than just complete your look—it’s a reflection of your story, your strength, and your individuality. Watsons is here to help you wear it with confidence.
