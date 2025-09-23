Ng: It's a hair affair at Watsons

PLACING hair in the spotlight with their latest campaign, Watsons continues to be one of the go-to destinations for Filipinos for all things hair, offering the widest range of hair care solutions -- from everyday essentials to premium finds, and everything in between. Whether shoppers are looking for shampoos, conditioners, hair color, styling products, or electrical tools, the health and beauty retailer has them covered.

Recently, Watsons stepped up the game with its Flip It, Flaunt It Campaign through an exciting event at the SM Mall of Asia Main Atrium. The campaign brought hair transformation to life through immersive hair lounges that offered free hair color applications, professional styling, and personalized scalp and hair analysis, in partnership with Parlon.