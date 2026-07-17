Ng: When art and design meet

Taylor House, which is the subject of Niekamp’s artistic work, a print of which we brought home with us, was designed by G. Douglas Wylie for Pat and Rikk Taylor, completed in 1962. This modern house, situated on a steeply sloped site, is one of the small modernist homes in the city.

Characterized by a low-slung form nested into its landscape, Douglas fir beams, large overhangs with full height expanses of glass, and natural, unadorned materials, the house is a modest yet refined version of a typical post-and-beam design that proliferated across the south coast of BC.

I am looking forward to more events by Thermador which celebrate the beauty and memories of Vancouver, with a fusion of home design, art and culture this city needs more of.

Follow me on Instagram @madameheiding, and Youtube @Madame Heidi Ng.