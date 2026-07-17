Ng: When art and design meet

THE event hosted by Thermador Canada and the BSH Experience & Design Centre in Mount Pleasant, Vancouver featured the incredible work of local artist Amanda Niekamp, alongside stunning floral sculptures by Richelle Greabeiel of Studio ilo and beautifully curated Japanese-inspired canapés by Deseree Lo, a finalist for Top Chef Canada who now works in Thermador creating delicious recipes to highlight what Thermador appliances can do.
The evening featured a pop-up art gallery and reception in the artist’s honor along with the unveiling of new work inspired by G. Douglas Wylie’s 1962 Taylor House and its Japanese influences, commissioned by Thermador Canada.
Being in the real estate world, I am very interested on different types of homes, and I have always been curious about different home style from craftsman, Victorian, and some heritage ones which dot the Vancouver homescape.
Richelle Greabeiel of studio ilo created a series of sculptural floral installations to accompany Niekamp’s works on display. The West Coast Modern League shared remarks on West Coast Modernism, Japanese influence at its roots, and the importance of celebrating and retaining our modern heritage which I wish more people knew about.
Amanda Niekamp, a graduate of Emily Carr University, is an accomplished painter and illustrator based in Vancouver. Her work draws inspiration from the enchanting West Coast landscape, modernist principles, and global architectural design.
Amanda said it beautifully, “together, it felt like a celebration not only of design history, but of the stories embedded within our built environments. A reminder that as our cities and landscapes continue to evolve, there is immense value in slowing down, paying attention, and preserving the character and spirit of that places that shape us.”
Taylor House, which is the subject of Niekamp’s artistic work, a print of which we brought home with us, was designed by G. Douglas Wylie for Pat and Rikk Taylor, completed in 1962. This modern house, situated on a steeply sloped site, is one of the small modernist homes in the city.
Characterized by a low-slung form nested into its landscape, Douglas fir beams, large overhangs with full height expanses of glass, and natural, unadorned materials, the house is a modest yet refined version of a typical post-and-beam design that proliferated across the south coast of BC.
I am looking forward to more events by Thermador which celebrate the beauty and memories of Vancouver, with a fusion of home design, art and culture this city needs more of.
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