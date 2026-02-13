Ng: Where is the best kept secret spot for Valentine's in 2026?

TUCKED away in the charming Capitol Greenstreet commercial hub of Quezon City, Pat & Pat Restaurant sits in the clubhouse of the former Capitol Golf Club, perched on a hill overlooking the golf course that borders the high-end subdivisions of Ayala Heights and Ayala Hillside.

Pat & Pat will be the first to greet you as you climb the stairs at Capitol Greenstreet, and one can immediately see why this is one of Metro Manila’s best-kept secrets. It has beautiful interiors with an overstocked bar ready to craft any cocktail one can think of. Approaching its third year in the hospitality business, Pat & Pat delivers an experience that feels warm and cozy.

Its homey interior extends to an airy al fresco dining area surrounded by greenery — a refreshing contrast to the usual mall-based eateries. The vibe is relaxed yet refined, ideal for romantic dates, family meals, or leisurely brunches. It is also worth considering for a Valentine’s date this coming week.

The best part is the free parking within the complex, and the scenic views of the surrounding greenery make the whole experience feel like a peaceful break from the city buzz.

Pat & Pat’s menu is a carefully curated mix of classic dishes, perfect for a romantic dinner for two or even a family or Galentine’s meal with friends. This year, the restaurant is trying something different that will surely wow the taste buds of discerning diners.

They are offering a Valentine’s special five-course dinner, which starts with the delicious Creamy Truffle Mushroom Soup made with slow-sautéed garlic, aromatic herbs, and truffle. This is followed by the Kesong Puti, Strawberry, and Citrus Salad composed of crispy Lollo Rosa and romaine lettuce with tasty kesong puti, dried cranberries, parmesan shavings, fresh strawberry slices, and candied pecans. Chunks of sweet pomelo complete the greens, drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette.

Capellini pasta tossed with sautéed shrimp, red chili, fresh Roma tomatoes, and cooked with white wine, garlic, and basil makes up the pre-entree dish. The entrees feature two dishes — think surf and turf, but even better. Pat & Pat serves a sea bass piccata, pan-seared to perfection, with mashed potatoes and seasonal mixed vegetables. The USDA Prime Ribeye steak comes with their signature mashed potatoes, grilled broccolini, and red wine demi-glace. Prepare to be blown away by the tender ribeye, perfectly cooked by the kitchen.

The sweet ending to this filling meal is a unique take on fried bananas — Crispy Banana Fritters with a “shell” of julienne-cut caramelized spring roll wrapper delicately wrapped to resemble a nest wonton for the bananas and jackfruit inside. It is served with caramel and a trio of ice cream in well-loved Filipino flavors: ube, vanilla, and langka (jackfruit).

Another reason to have your Valentine’s or Galentine’s celebration at this restaurant? They are offering unlimited red wine with your meal for two hours.

Value for money, cozy ambiance, and staff members who are attentive, friendly, and knowledgeable — this best-kept secret is your best bet for a delicious Valentine’s week meal.

Pat & Pat

+63 960 254 5969 for reservations

Capitol Greenstreet, Capitol Hills Drive, Quezon City, Philippines

patandpatrestaurant@gmail.com

***



Follow me on Instagram / Threads / X @madameheiding

YouTube @Miss Heidi NG