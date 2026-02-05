NGCP assures readiness vs. impact of TS Basyang

Transmission facilities in areas affected by Tropical Storm Basyang (international name Penha) remain in normal condition as of 9 a.m. Thursday, as several areas in Mindanao are under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2.

In an advisory, the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP), however, said precautions have been put in place to reduce the impact of Basyang on the transmission facilities.

These measures include “ensuring the reliability of communications equipment, availability of hardware materials and supplies necessary for the repair of damage to facilities, as well as the positioning of line crews in strategic areas to facilitate immediate restoration work.”

“NGCP’s Integrated Disaster Action Plan (IDAP) prescribes these and other procedures to ensure the readiness of all power transmission facilities expected to be affected by the passage of the weather disturbance,” it said.

Based on the 8 a.m. bulletin of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), Basyang was last estimated at 385 km. east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, moving west-southwestward at 20 kph and packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

Areas placed under Signal No. 2 are Surigao del Norte including Siargao - Bucas Grande Islands, Surigao del Sur, the extreme northern portion of Davao Oriental (Boston), Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Misamis Oriental, the northern portion of Bukidnon (Impasug-Ong, Manolo Fortich, Malitbog, Sumilao, Libona, Baungon, City of Malaybalay, and Cabanglasan), the northeastern portion of Lanao del Norte (Iligan City), the northeastern portion of Misamis Occidental (Baliangao, Plaridel, Lopez Jaena, Oroquieta City, Calamba, Aloran, and Panaon), and Camiguin.

Those placed under TCWS No. 1 are the Cuyo Island in Luzon, and the southern portion of Eastern Samar (Guiuan, Salcedo, Mercedes, Giporlos, Balangiga, Lawaan, Quinapondan, General Macarthur, Hernani, Llorente, and Balangkayan), the southern portion of Samar (Marabut, Basey, and Santa Rita), Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Bohol, Cebu, Siquijor, Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental, Guimaras, Iloilo, Capiz, Aklan, and Antique in the Visayas.

In Mindanao, covered areas are Dinagat Islands, the northern and central portions of Davao Oriental (Cateel, Baganga, Caraga, Manay, Tarragona, Lupon, and Banaybanay), Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, the northern portion of Davao del Sur (Davao City), the rest of Bukidnon, the northern portion of Cotabato (Carmen, Banisilan, Alamada, President Roxas, Antipas, Arakan, Magpet, Matalam, and Kabacan), Lanao del Sur, the northern portion of Maguindanao del Norte (Buldon, Barira, Matanog), the rest of Lanao del Norte, the rest of Misamis Occidental, the eastern and central portions of Zamboanga del Norte (Mutia, Piñan, Polanco, Dipolog City, Dapitan City, Sibutad, Rizal, La Libertad, Labason, Kalawit, Liloy, Salug, Bacungan, Sindangan, Jose Dalman, Manukan, Pres. Manuel A. Roxas, Katipunan, Sergio Osmeña Sr., Siayan, Godod, Tampilisan, and Gutalac), the northern and central portions of Zamboanga del Sur (Bayog, Kumalarang, Lapuyan, San Miguel, Guipos, Dinas, San Pablo, Dumalinao, Pagadian City, Tigbao, Lakewood, Dumingag, Mahayag, Molave, Josefina, Tambulig, Aurora, Ramon Magsaysay, Sominot, Midsalip, Labangan, and Tukuran), and the northern portion of Zamboanga Sibugay (Kabasalan, Diplahan, Naga, Titay, Ipil, and Buug). (PNA)