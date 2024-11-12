'Nika'-affected families now 36.7K in 5 regions

MANILA – About 36,788 families in five regions have been affected by Severe Tropical Storm Nika (international name Toraji), the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Tuesday.

In its update, the agency said the families reside in 329 barangays in Regions 1 (Ilocos), 2 (Cagayan Valley), 3 (Central Luzon), 5 (Bicol) and the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

Around 4,593 families are being aided inside 246 evacuation centers and 723 families outside.

As of posting, the NDRRMC has yet to release a report on the number of fatalities and casualties attributed to Nika.

The weather bureau said in its 5 a.m. update that Nika was last tracked 185 km. west of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte and as of 4 a.m., packing maximum sustained winds of 95 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 115 kph.

Nika is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility within the next 12 hours, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration. (PNA)