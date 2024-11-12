‘Nika’ nears exit; ‘Ofel’ intensifies inside PAR

WHILE Severe Tropical Storm Nika nears exit from the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR), Tropical Storm Ofel intensifies slightly as it moves northwestward over Philippine waters.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that Nika, as of 10 a.m., was spotted at 225 kilometers west northwest of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, or 315 kilometers west of Calayan, Cagayan.

Nika was packing maximum winds of 95 kilometers per hour (km/h) near the center, gusts of up to 115 km/h, and central pressure of 990 hPa. It was moving slowly at 10 km/h.

The northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Sarrat, Piddig, Bangui, Vintar, Burgos, Pagudpud, Bacarra, Adams, Pasuquin, Carasi, San Nicolas, Dumalneg, Laoag City), the northern portion of Apayao (Luna, Calanasan), the northwestern portion of Cagayan (Abulug, Pamplona, Sanchez-Mira, Santa Praxedes, Claveria), and the northwestern portion of Babuyan Islands (Calayan Island, Dalupiri Island, Fuga Island) remained under Tropical Cylone Wind Signal (TCWS) 1 due to Nika.

Pagasa said Nika was forecast to exit PAR on Tuesday afternoon, November 12.

Ofel, on the other hand, entered the PAR dawn of Tuesday, November 12.

As of 10 a.m., it was spotted at 950 kilometers east of southeastern Luzon with maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h near the center, gusts of up to 105 km/h, and central pressure of 996 hPa. It was moving at 35 km/h.

Pagasa said TCWS 1 may be raised over portions of Cagayan Valley late evening of Tuesday, or early morning Wednesday, November 13.

“The highest wind signal which may be hoisted during the occurrence of Ofel is Wind Signal No. 4,” said Pagasa.

Ofel was forecast to bring strong to gale-force gusts over the following areas (especially in coastal and upland areas exposed to winds):

* November 13 (Wednesday): Catanduanes

* November 14 (Thursday): Batanes, Quezon including Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, and the northern portions of Camarines Sur and Catanduanes

* November 15 (Friday): Isabela and the northern portion of Aurora

Ofel was forecast to make landfall over northern or Central Luzon on Thursday afternoon or evening.

“This tropical cyclone is forecast to steadily intensify in the next three days and reach typhoon category tomorrow (November 13) evening or Thursday early morning. Ofel may reach its peak intensity prior to landfall,” Pagasa added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)