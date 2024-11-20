Nika, Ofel, Pepito fatalities rise to 9

THE number of fatalities due to tropical cyclones Nika, Ofel and Pepito has increased to nine, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

In a situational report, the disaster bureau reported four missing individuals following the series of typhoons that struck the country.

As reported earlier, seven young boys and girls perished in a landslide in Ambaguio, Nueva Vizcaya at the height of Typhoon Pepito.

The NDRRMC said a total of 820,831 families of 3,031,171 persons were affected by the spate of weather disturbance particularly in Ilocos, Cagayan Valley and Bicol, as well as in Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa and National Capital Region (NCR).

Of the people affected, 442,857 individuals were displaced.

The bureau recorded 290 flooded areas particularly in Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Bicol, and Central Visayas.

It said 22,421 houses were damaged due to bad weather.

The damage incurred by the agriculture sector stood at P8,640,199.46, while damage to infrastructure was recorded at P1,549,792,274.36.

The number of cities and municipalities that were placed under state of calamity has increased to 21.

As he assured affected populations that the National Government will assist them in their recovery, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier visited typhoon-stricken communities and handed over millions worth of financial aid to concerned local government units. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)