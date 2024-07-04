Nintendo no plans of using generative AI in games

NINTENDO has no current plans to implement the use of generative AI in its games, president Shuntaro Furukawa said at the annual shareholder meeting held on June 27, 2024.

While some major game companies are already going forward with the generative AI trend in their game developments, Nintendo remains cautious. Furukawa highlighted concerns surrounding intellectual property rights associated with this emerging technology.

“In the game industry, AI-like technology has long been used to control enemy character movements, so game development and AI technology have always been closely related,” Furukawa said in response to a question regarding the use of AI in its games.

“Generative AI, which has been a hot topic in recent years, can be more creative, but we also recognize that it has issues with intellectual property rights,” he explained.

The Nintendo president stands confident with their decades of experience in game creation and thus sees no need to employ generative AI.

“We have decades of know-how in creating optimal gaming experiences for our customers, and while we remain flexible in responding to technological developments, we hope to continue to deliver value that is unique to us and cannot be achieved through technology alone,” Furukawa added.

Nintendo's stance comes amid anticipation surrounding the upcoming release of the Nintendo Switch 2, promising continued innovation and engaging gameplay experiences.

As the gaming landscape evolves with technological advancements, Nintendo remains committed to its distinctive approach, ensuring its games continue to captivate game enthusiasts worldwide. (Dana Gracielle P. Quirante, UP Tacloban intern)